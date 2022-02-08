‘My wife and I have both had nightmares’, victim shot in home burglary recounts that night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is telling his story for the first time after he was shot while protecting his family from a burglar.

Ian Grieve said this all happened in a matter of seconds.

His family is relieved the man responsible is in custody, but the trauma of that night has prevented them from going back home.

“I was awakened from a sound sleep one second, then before I had a chance to have a cohesive thought, I felt myself get shot in the arm and it’s pretty blurry in parts through there,” said Ian Grieve, victim of the burglary.

Grieve was shot on Jan. 20th after a man came through the alley and broke into his home through his bathroom window. About two weeks later, 25-year-old Tyrhee Edwards was arrested for four other home invasions that same night.

Edwards is facing a number of charges, including burglary, home invasion, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Chatham County Detention Center.

“There was a hooded masked man in my kitchen and basically it was all instinct after that,” said Grieve.

Hearing his wife’s screams, he knew he had to do something. Grieve chased the man back through the bathroom window and the next thing he knew, he was shot.

“I still have some difficulty. Every time I take a deep breath, there’s pain in my lung...the bullet I guess pierced my lung.”

He was in the hospital for six days and his family hasn’t stayed in the home since.

“It’s been about close to three weeks now we’ve been staying elsewhere, especially my wife feels very uncomfortable, very unsafe coming back.”

They’re still trying to process what happened and move forward.

“My wife and I have both had nightmares about me getting shot which is no major surprise I guess.”

Ian says he knows it could’ve been much worse.

“I still feel pretty lucky. I mean it went in through the left side of my body, there’s a lot of things it could’ve hit...but it didn’t. It’s kind of surreal in a lot of ways.”

Ian said they’re close to coming home, but not until they finish adding some extra security to feel safe.

“It’s gonna take time, but hopefully someday it will feel like home again.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.