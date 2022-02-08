National Parks Service conducting study in Beaufort’s historic district

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The National Parks Service is conducting a study on the City of Beaufort’s historic district, to see if it still deserves the special designation.

Decades ago this city, that’s the second oldest in South Carolina, received a historic designation for its downtown area just a few miles away. Now, for the first time since, that’s being reviewed.

”We want to work with Beaufort to identify any threats to the historic district, identify how we can help them going forward, see how the landmark district has changed from when it was designated in 1973,” said Cynthia Walton, South Atlantic Gulf Region, National Parks Service.

Through their first looks, they say the city seems to be preserving its history well.

”There’s still historic character in Beaufort, the historic character has not been so degraded that it’s near the point that we would consider withdrawing,” said Alesha Cerny South Atlantic Gulf Region, National Parks Service.

The historic designation is a point of pride for Beaufort, and the mayor feels passing this checkup would be deserved.

”I am certainly proud and I think most citizens will be really proud about the condition of our district. That’s not to say it’s perfect, that’s not to say there’s not a tremendous amount of work to do make sure that all of those contributing structures are polished and preserved and being taken care of for future generations, but by and large I think our district is in really good shape,” said Mayor Stephen Murray.

It seems the parks service agrees but they say we won’t know for sure until next year. For now, there’s a public feedback opportunity on this topic open until March 4. You can find more information here.

