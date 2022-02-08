Sky Cams
Nun, 80, gets prison for $835,000 school theft to pay for gambling

Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance. She pleaded guilty last July to wire fraud and money laundering.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles nun who stole more than $835,000 to pay for a gambling habit has been sentenced to a year in federal prison.

Eighty-year-old Mary Margaret Kreuper admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance. She pleaded guilty last July to wire fraud and money laundering.

“I have sinned, I’ve broken the law and I have no excuses,” Kreuper told the court via teleconference.

In her plea agreement, Kreuper acknowledged diverting money to pay for personal expenses including gambling expenses incurred at casinos.

She was also ordered to pay back the school approximately $825,000 as restitution.

