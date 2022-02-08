One acquitted, two reach pleas in 2019 fatal shooting at Sam’s Club

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Police lights and crime scene tape going up around 7 p.m. on a Saturday night.

This was the scene back in 2019 after 22-year-old Quaniqwa Lee was shot to death outside of the Pooler Sam’s Club location.

A grand jury indicted three people in that shooting. Two of them reached plea deals. Then a jury declared the third defendant not guilty just days ago.

The latest defendant to have his case in front of the court, Deandre Mims, was charged with malice and felony murder for what prosecutors said was his role in the shooting death of Quaniqwa Lee nearly three years ago in Pooler.

Last Friday, a Chatham County Superior Court jury found him not guilty on all charges.

Mims, along with his cousin Cierra Mims, and Rhondolyn Butler were all indicted in connection with Lee’s death just a few months after the incident.

According to court documents, it all started though with an argument between the three co-defendants and Lee in February of 2019. According to a deposition with Butler, she along with Cierra and Deandre Mims went to a home in Effingham County and fired shots at a home they thought Lee was in at the time. During that incident, a 10-year old girl was hit by gunfire, and treated at the hospital.

The next day the three defendants were in Pooler. In the testimony from Butler’s attorney to the court, Butler claimed she was driving, Cierra Mims was in the passenger seat and Deandre Mims was in the back seat. They pulled up to a car with Quaniqwa Lee and her boyfriend inside, and Deandre Mims opened fire, fatally wounding her.

Police officers testified that they chased the car carrying Butler and Cierra and Deandre Mims, reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour, before arresting Butler on Savannah’s south side. Both Cierra and Deandre Mims were found days later in the Atlanta area.

In November of 2020, court documents show Rhondolyn Butler reached an agreement to plead guilty on lesser charges in exchange for her testimony against her co-defendants. Her sentencing was on hold until all the other court cases wrapped up.

Last week, both Cierra and Deandre Mims’ trial began, but before it finished, Cierra Mims agreed to a deal with the state, pleading guilty to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Again, a jury found Deandre Mims not guilty on all charges.

WTOC spoke with Quaniqwa Lee’s mother Tuesday afternoon, who said her family asked the DA’s office not to pursue plea deals for any of the defendants.

She says she feels like the justice system let her and her family down.

