Pooler planning first ever St. Patrick’s Day festival

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - It wasn’t something the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce had been planning.

“It actually just sort of fell into our lap,” said chamber Executive Director Pam Southard.

But after hearing that Savannah Mayor Van Johnson had proposed not allowing food trucks or vendors into the city for St. Patrick’s Day, they decided to make a change of their own.

“We always did the shuttles that ran to and from Savannah that run from 7 a.m. to midnight, but we never actually focused on an actual festival for that day. So, here we are,” Southard says.

While they’ll still be running shuttles, they’re hoping you’ll be just as excited to ride them back to Pooler after the parade.

“Folks can enjoy food trucks, marketplace, dancing, music, all in one great location at Tanger,” said Southard.

An event the festival’s sponsor, Angel Learning Center didn’t want to miss out on.

“I think it’s huge. This is a great opportunity for Pooler, we are really growing,” said the learning center’s regional director Debbie Combs.

Giving St. Patrick’s Day revelers another option.

“You know, not that the Savannah event isn’t, but this is more for the families and the kids and this is what Pooler is all about,” said Combs.

Of course, it’s good for local business.

“I want to be part of the party too. Don’t leave me out. My truck could be there and have a good time with them,” said Chazitos owner and chef Chaz Ortiz.

In years past, Savannah is where you’d find Ortiz, “every single St. Patrick’s Day since we opened the truck eight years ago.”

But this year, he’s happy staying closer to home.

“You know with everything going on downtown and not having as much access to festivities and stuff like that, hearing about them doing it in Pooler it’s like, ‘wow, yeah, let’s party over here, let’s hangout over here.’”

Bringing St. Patrick’s Day to Pooler, hopefully for years to come.

“We’re hoping that this takes off, there’s no question that it won’t, then next St. Patrick’s Day we’ll do it again,” Southard says.

The Pooler St. Patrick’s Day Festival will be March 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Tanger Outlets.

The festival is free but there is a cost if you’d like to ride the shuttle to Savannah.

