Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Pooler planning first ever St. Patrick’s Day festival

Proposed changes to Savannah’s festival inspired the change in Pooler
Pooler St. Patrick's Day Festival
Pooler St. Patrick's Day Festival(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - It wasn’t something the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce had been planning.

“It actually just sort of fell into our lap,” said chamber Executive Director Pam Southard.

But after hearing that Savannah Mayor Van Johnson had proposed not allowing food trucks or vendors into the city for St. Patrick’s Day, they decided to make a change of their own.

“We always did the shuttles that ran to and from Savannah that run from 7 a.m. to midnight, but we never actually focused on an actual festival for that day. So, here we are,” Southard says.

While they’ll still be running shuttles, they’re hoping you’ll be just as excited to ride them back to Pooler after the parade.

“Folks can enjoy food trucks, marketplace, dancing, music, all in one great location at Tanger,” said Southard.

An event the festival’s sponsor, Angel Learning Center didn’t want to miss out on.

“I think it’s huge. This is a great opportunity for Pooler, we are really growing,” said the learning center’s regional director Debbie Combs.

Giving St. Patrick’s Day revelers another option.

“You know, not that the Savannah event isn’t, but this is more for the families and the kids and this is what Pooler is all about,” said Combs.

Of course, it’s good for local business.

“I want to be part of the party too. Don’t leave me out. My truck could be there and have a good time with them,” said Chazitos owner and chef Chaz Ortiz.

In years past, Savannah is where you’d find Ortiz, “every single St. Patrick’s Day since we opened the truck eight years ago.”

But this year, he’s happy staying closer to home.

“You know with everything going on downtown and not having as much access to festivities and stuff like that, hearing about them doing it in Pooler it’s like, ‘wow, yeah, let’s party over here, let’s hangout over here.’”

Bringing St. Patrick’s Day to Pooler, hopefully for years to come.

“We’re hoping that this takes off, there’s no question that it won’t, then next St. Patrick’s Day we’ll do it again,” Southard says.

The Pooler St. Patrick’s Day Festival will be March 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Tanger Outlets.

The festival is free but there is a cost if you’d like to ride the shuttle to Savannah.

For more details, click here

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigate homicide on Congress Street
A woman fell to her death in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a drawbridge opened as she was...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge
Savannah Police say a woman was shot in the 1100 block of East Gwinnett Street early Sunday...
Suspect arrested for early morning shooting on East Gwinnett Street
The train derailment scene was cleared.
Update: Douglas train derailment scene cleared
A man is telling his story for the first time after he was shot while protecting his family...
‘My wife and I have both had nightmares’, victim shot in home burglary recounts that night

Latest News

File Photo
St. Patrick’s Day parade returning to Tybee Island
Businesses closer to Victory Dr. react to Mayor’s proposal to extend St. Patrick’s Day festival...
Businesses closer to Victory Dr. react to Mayor’s proposal to extend St. Patrick’s Day festival zone
Businesses closer to Victory Dr. react to Mayor’s proposal to extend St. Patrick’s Day festival...
Businesses closer to Victory Dr. react to Mayor’s proposal to extend St. Patrick’s Day festival zone
FIle Photo
Proposal to expand St. Patrick’s Day festival zone, changes to permits