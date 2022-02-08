Sky Cams
Private company announces a revolving $100,000 fund to assist Lowcountry property owners

By Tyler Manion
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A private company in the Lowcountry has announced a revolving $100,000 fund to assist property owners including those descended from former slaves, keep their familial land generations later.

The history of Beaufort is tied to the fight against slavery.

“The Emancipation Proclamation was read off Ribaut Road and for the first time south of the Mason Dixon line freed slaves, and hundreds of people came by boat and on foot and by horse to be on that site and gain their freedom,” Councilman Mitch Mitchell said.

The Gullah population that descended from those freed people has remained strong.

“Post enslavement ownership of land was key to our survival and that’s particularly true for the Gullah folks over on the island because they were pretty much isolated and able to keep that culture.” Mitchell said.

There are challenges in holding onto land specifically when the title to a house is split up among relatives with few resources, making it difficult to do anything with the home except lose it.

“Finance is always a challenge because heir’s property, property that’s been passed on without a will, it gets more complicated with every generation.” Mitchell said.

Dick Stewart says his company is stepping in to help, with a $100,000 revolving fund.

“Many of the heirs and families can’t do that because there’s legal constraints in the nature of heir’s property and some can’t do it because they don’t have the financial capability to do it. We want to help in all of those things.” Stewart said.

Stewart plans to help people renovate houses like this, to help the future generations of Gullah families.

Councilman Mitchell, who’s Gullah himself, appreciates the effort and financial help on behalf of his community.

Stewart says this project won’t solely apply to heir’s property assistance or Gullah people, but he anticipates majority of the cases will and he looks forward to helping these families.

