Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport waiting to be reunited with its family

PHOTOS: A teddy bear that was left at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is waiting for its family. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (CNN) - Milwaukee’s airport needs your help trying to find the family of a teddy bear.

Airport officials say it likely belongs to a person traveling in or out of the city Jan. 4.

This particular teddy bear is extra special because it is given to children who are born with congenital heart defects.

While the stuffed animals waits for its family, it is enjoying the airport and has even made some new friends like Violet, another stuffed animal that has been left behind.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigate homicide on Congress Street
A woman fell to her death in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a drawbridge opened as she was...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge
Savannah Police say a woman was shot in the 1100 block of East Gwinnett Street early Sunday...
Suspect arrested for early morning shooting on East Gwinnett Street
The train derailment scene was cleared.
Update: Douglas train derailment scene cleared
Imperial Sugar refinery, images courtesy Chatham Emergency Management Agency.
14 years since 14 killed in Imperial Sugar Refinery explosion

Latest News

President Joe Biden, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Energy Secretary Jennifer...
Biden discusses manufacturing; Company to build plant for electric vehicle charging stations in Tennessee
FILE - Peloton CEO John Foley celebrates at the Nasdaq MarketSite before the opening bell and...
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Dept. announces $3.6B cryptocurrency seizure, 2 arrests
The owner of Fairytales Children's Bookstore in Nashville started a book drive after receiving...
Bookstore owner raises over 100 copies of ‘Maus’ for teachers after being banned in schools