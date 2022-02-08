Voters will decide if Evans County retailers can sell packaged alcohol on Sundays

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County retailers may soon be allowed to sell packaged alcohol on Sundays. But first, voters must weigh in.

This new proposal would allow liquor retailers across Evans County to sell alcohol on Sundays for part of the day.

The Evans County Board of Commissioners recently approved the referendums to appear on an upcoming ballot for voters to weigh in.

Now, other cities within Evans County, including Hagan, have introduced their own resolutions in case voters don’t approve the county measure.

Business owners we talked to say if approved, this will put them to compete with other retailers in the area who can sell alcohol on Sundays.

“Sometimes people get mad on Sunday. They ask, ‘why don’t you sell on Sunday because Claxton does so why don’t you.’ They won’t have to go somewhere else which is bringing more business,” Vijay Patel, manager of Hagan Liquor said.

Voters are expected to decide on the referendum when it appears on the ballot in May.

