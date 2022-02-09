Sky Cams
CASA presents 14th annual Dancing with Savannah Stars

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA, has been advocating for children who experience abuse and neglect.

This year, they are taking their work a step farther to raise money for children through their 14th Annual Dancing with The Savannah Stars!

The event is May 13 at Victory North. They have an ambitious goal this year and two people joined Morning Break to tell us more about that - CASA’s Executive Director, Kate Blair and WTOC’s Assistant Director, Pria Abraham - who is one of this year’s celebrity dancers.

