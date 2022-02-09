Changes coming to emergency services in McIntosh County

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency services in McIntosh County are set to undergo a major change this year.

This is one of the locations where McIntosh County’s EMS team is based. Since 2019, Grady EMS, an Atlanta based company, has been contracted out to provide these services.

Starting later this year, that will no longer be the case.

“Grady has now indicated that they no longer wish to be in south Georgia, southeast Georgia. We’re taking whatever steps are required to bring it back in and secure that transition,” McIntosh County attorney Adam Poppell said.

The Grady EMS contract with McIntosh County will expire in August. Emergency services will then be run by the county, and they’ve just been granted $450,000 by the county commission to do so for the rest of this fiscal year.

“Rehiring personnel, these types of steps, they’re just going to have to be done. It’s not a question of want to, it’s a question of must,” Poppell said.

Since the pandemic began, staffing has been a major concern.

“We know from the reports we receive that there have been sometimes when services, we’ve had two ambulances normally under the contract, it would go down to one available ambulance,” Poppell said.

Poppell says they’re looking to hire six EMTs and six paramedics for a full staff. They’re looking to retain some of the employees already there.

“We will of course be talking with the current employees of Grady, that’s another opportunity for us and them, so they can stay in their same location.”

Grady EMS issued the following statement regarding the contract expiration, in part: “Both entities feel this is in the best interest of each party and we will work together to make the transition as seamless as possible. Grady has enjoyed a great working relationship with county leaders, and we are committed to maintaining a quality level of service throughout the remainder of our time in McIntosh County.”

Poppell says the county’s goal is to have their own EMS team up and running ahead well in advance of their August deadline.

