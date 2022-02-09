Chilly, foggy morning followed by sunshine!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patchy fog is possible early Wednesday morning as temperatures dip into the mid 30s around Savannah. Inland areas will briefly get close to freezing right before sunrise, bringing in the potential for isolated areas of freezing fog.

A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect until 8AM. Minor icing is possible on elevated surfaces, be extra careful driving this morning! pic.twitter.com/D1gRT0WxcH — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) February 9, 2022

This could cause a few slick spots on elevated surfaces, but will not be widespread.

Sunshine returns Wednesday, a welcome sign after a couple of gloomy days. Temperatures warm up to the upper 50s by noon with a northwesterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles an hour.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 2.2′ 8:36AM I 6.2′ 2:33PM I 1.7′ 8:44PM

After a chilly morning, sunshine returns with afternoon highs in the 60s! pic.twitter.com/3lwfKHTruD — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) February 9, 2022

Highs top out in the low to mid 60s, which is right on target for this time of the year. The evening won’t be quite as cool, but 40s will be around again shortly after sunset.

Thursday morning will be chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s away from this coast, which is all part of our gradual warming trend. Highs reach the upper 60s Thursday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Dry weather continues to close out the work week, even into the weekend with afternoon highs near 70 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

Our next best chance of rain comes overnight Saturday, more so into Sunday morning. Coastal areas appear to have the best chance of rain, especially south of the Altamaha River. Thankfully, dry weather looks to return on Valentine’s Day Monday. Highs will be in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

