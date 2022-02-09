City unveils name for park near Ridgewood subdivision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah park officially has a name.

Wednesday, a ceremony was held to unveil the sign for Ridgewood Park. It’s located at Atlantic Avenue and East 66th Street.

The City says the park has been there since the late 1940′s. But, the City had no record of it actually having a name.

City leaders we spoke with say residents previously had a few unofficial names for it, including No-Name Park, Secret Park and Candler Park.

“It was originally supposed to be Ridgewood Park for the Ridgewood subdivision. So we went and took it to city council to give it that identity and give it it’s name and restore its sense of place. Every park in Savannah should have its own identity and have its own name and it was a great rallying cry for neighbors to come together, form a neighborhood association and continually improve this park,” said District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo.

The park has been newly renovated. The ramp and park benches have been fixed and there’s new mulch around the playground.

Alderman Palumbo says neighbors made this possible by using the city’s 311 request system to continually make improvements.

