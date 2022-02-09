Construction starts on Richmond Hill strip mall after fire

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Rebuilding efforts just started for a strip of businesses destroyed by a fire.

It’s happened almost five months ago off Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill.

The owner says this building and his former tenants mean so much to him. William Wallace says he’s owned it for about 22 years and now he can smile again knowing they can rebuild.

September 17 was a day 10 businesses on Ford Avenue will never forget.

“You don’t leave work on Thursday night and expect Friday morning not to have a place to work.”

A fire displaced a strip mall of businesses forcing them to find somewhere else to go.

“I was always...I was always proud of my little building,” Wallace said.

The owner says that half of the building cannot be restored.

“Gott to tear it down to build it back.”

With construction underway almost five months after the fire, he has renewed hope.

“You know I drive by here and I can smile. The first couple of weeks I didn’t even want to ride by here.”

This building holds a lot of memories for him. He had it built about 22 years ago, but 40 years ago he had his own dental practice right here.

He says it’s less about the building and more about the people.

“These tenants I call them my Clark Street Court family.”

And he says many of them have relocated but some are waiting to be a part of the family again.

“I had a couple of them send me pictures and calls saying ‘hey, you know what’s going on down there, I’m like Oh year I know what’s going on down there.”

The owner said he hopes it will be ready in the fall so they can reopen the new building on the anniversary of the fire.

