Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Cost of fast food continues to rise

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.
McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.(Gray)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Like many other things, fast food is getting more expensive.

Chipotle reported Tuesday a typical order from them costs about 10% more than it did a year ago.

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year, and Starbucks hiked its prices once in October and then again in January.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports food away from home got about 6% more expensive in 2021, and experts say that trend will continue this year.

They blame the rising costs partly on the increases in restaurant wages, costs of ingredients and transportation expenses.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Woman pulled from water, being taken to hospital
William Rentz
Appling County jailor arrested, charged with assault
A man is telling his story for the first time after he was shot while protecting his family...
‘My wife and I have both had nightmares’: Victim shot in home burglary recounts that night
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick
One acquitted, two reach pleas in 2019 fatal shooting at Sam’s Club
One acquitted, two reach pleas in 2019 fatal shooting at Sam’s Club

Latest News

In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison
Restaurant owner expects golf carts to bring more business
Restaurant owner expects golf carts to bring more business
Changes coming to emergency services in McIntosh County
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Trudeau defends Canadian COVID restrictions amid truck blockades
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd