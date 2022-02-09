Emergency railroad crossing repairs close Hwy 119 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - Heads up for Effingham County drivers, a railroad crossing on a main highway through Springfield will be closed Wednesday through Friday.

The road at the railroad crossing at Hwy 119 in Springfield will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and the plan is to open it back up by Friday at 7 p.m. During that time, drivers can take the detours in place to Hwy 21 and Hwy 21 spur.

The closure at the railroad crossing is so crews can fix some damaged rails, in what Norfolk Southern Railroad calls an emergency rail repair. The repairs are not for the roadway crossing itself but the actual rails that the train is on.

Usually, the Georgia DOT will get a few weeks notice of a road closure but because this project is so urgent, Norfolk Southern Railroad just notified G-DOT of the road closure on Monday. The DOT is asking for patience as the crews work to fix the railway.

“It will be an inconvenience, but we hope they understand that repairs, not just with the roadways but with the railways have to be done to keep everyone safe that is traveling,” said Jill Nagel from the Georgia DOT.

Highway 119 will be open all the way up to the work zone at the crossing and if they finish the project early, they will open it up early. For now, the road is scheduled to open back up at 7 p.m. on Friday.

