File taxes for 2021 to receive your full child tax credit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you have kids under 18, make sure that you are filing your taxes this year to get your full child tax credit.

Lawmakers decided because of the ongoing pandemic, the child tax credit was extended to increase benefits and include more families.

If your child is under 6, the tax credit is $3,600 a year, for children ages 6-17 it is $3,000. Those numbers are compared to a regular year where the child tax credit is $2,000.

If you typically aren’t required to file because your income is too low, you still should file this year because you can get the tax credit. Families with very low or no income can receive the benefits and immigrant families with kids who have social security numbers can also get the tax credit.

If you have already been receiving monthly payments you still need to file your taxes for 2021 to claim the remaining balance of the tax credits.

“Also, what we are learning is it is a very important anti-poverty tool particularly for families with the lowest income, thousands of kids and families will have that additional support with this round of the child tax credit,” said Ife Finch Floyd the senior policy analyst for economic justice at Georgia Budget and Policy Institute.

This is likely the last tax season that the extension on child tax credits will be available, unless congress decides to extend it, which they have not yet.

Don’t forget, the deadline to file taxes is quickly approaching and is on April 18 of this year. There are services to help you prepare your taxes for free If you need some help to make sure you get the child tax credit.

