Fort Stewart testing new communication technology

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart is testing a new way to communicate on the battlefield.

The new technology is aimed at making it easier for soldiers to talk to each other - and harder for the enemy to interfere.

It works by giving commanders and soldiers in the field high speed data links to quickly share large files like maps and positions.

“We’ve had multiple equipment sets that have been fielded to one to each battalion or squadron the soldiers have really gotten the opportunity to get hands on that equipment, really learn that equipment and learn how to employ that in an operational manor that supports their commander and what they’re trying to do in that close fight,” Maj. Donaldson said.

Maj. Donaldson says the program also gives soldiers the ability to chat back and forth between vehicles.

