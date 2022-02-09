Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Fort Stewart testing new communication technology

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart is testing a new way to communicate on the battlefield.

The new technology is aimed at making it easier for soldiers to talk to each other - and harder for the enemy to interfere.

It works by giving commanders and soldiers in the field high speed data links to quickly share large files like maps and positions.

“We’ve had multiple equipment sets that have been fielded to one to each battalion or squadron the soldiers have really gotten the opportunity to get hands on that equipment, really learn that equipment and learn how to employ that in an operational manor that supports their commander and what they’re trying to do in that close fight,” Maj. Donaldson said.

Maj. Donaldson says the program also gives soldiers the ability to chat back and forth between vehicles.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Woman pulled from water, being taken to hospital
William Rentz
Appling County jailor arrested, charged with assault
A man is telling his story for the first time after he was shot while protecting his family...
‘My wife and I have both had nightmares’: Victim shot in home burglary recounts that night
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick
One acquitted, two reach pleas in 2019 fatal shooting at Sam’s Club
One acquitted, two reach pleas in 2019 fatal shooting at Sam’s Club

Latest News

Fort Stewart testing new communication technology
Fort Stewart testing new communication technology
Norfolk Southern Railroad is working on some emergency rail repairs at the crossing on Hwy 119.
Emergency railroad crossing repairs close Hwy 119 in Springfield
The IRS said from July through December 2021, more than 36 million households received monthly...
File taxes for 2021 to receive your full child tax credit
Rebuilding efforts just started for a strip of businesses destroyed by a fire.
Construction starts on Richmond Hill strip mall after fire