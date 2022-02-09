Sky Cams
Ga. sheriff’s office offering ‘Valentine’s package’ for an ex you know is wanted

A file photo of a man in handcuffs.
A file photo of a man in handcuffs.(Public Domain Pictures)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re wondering what to get an ex-flame who’s now a fugitive, one sheriff might have just the gift for that “wanted’ person on your list.

Plenty of places will run out of reservations for Valentine’s. But the Candler County Sheriff’s Office says they have plenty of room in their Valentine package for that certain someone you might know.

If you have an ex who’s wanted by the law, they’re inviting you to send them any info that could help deputies find and arrest them.

“We began to get tips! I got them on Messenger, we had calls here at the office,” Candler County Sheriff John Miles said.

From the pandemic and other things, they have a backlog of warrants for about 200 people.

“Bench warrants where they didn’t show up for court, arrest warrants for crimes, probation warrants where they failed to meet the obligations of probation,” Capt. Justin Wells said.

Capt. Wells got the Valentine’s idea from a sheriff’s office in North Carolina. The “package” starts with a pair of shiny bracelets and a chauffeured ride to town. From there, you get a glamorous photo session and at least a one night stay in these accommodations and the meals that go with them. The sheriff says all’s fair in love - and finding bad guys.

“When I’m talking to someone, I understand their motivation may be that they’re a former friend or romantic partner...it doesn’t matter to me,” Sheriff Wells said.

If you’ve got information on someone you know is wanted, you can private message them on the sheriff’s Facebook page or call directly to the jail.

