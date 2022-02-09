Hilton Head Island’s St. Patrick’s Day parade returning in 2022

HILTON HEAHD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The traditional Saint Patrick’s Day parade will be back on Hilton Head Island this year after missing the last two due to the pandemic.

The celebration is back for it’s 37th year, which organizers say is the oldest St. Patrick’s Day parade in all of South Carolina.

“It is loaded with people, it’s loaded with green, it’s loaded with fun and it’s really just a great day,” said Alan Perry, Co-Chairman of HHI St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Last year, the town pivoted to the water for a socially distanced boat parade. That boat parade is back this year, along with the classic parade and an Irish concert, but organizers say the pandemic is still at the front of their minds.

”COVID is still a big concern and we want everybody to be safe, so in the past people have thrown things and given things out from their floats but this year we’re not going to allow that.”

Although it may look different than years past, local businesses are happy to get closer to normal.

”So when I first started here it was a really big deal especially because the parade ends right up the road from us, but last year it was definitely really quiet,” said Neillyn Umana, server at One Hot Mama’s.

Saint Patrick’s celebrations of old brought in tons of customers, making it a particularly good day for bottom lines around the island.

“We did an economic study in 2019 for the 2020 parade and it determined that there’s an economic value of about $2.5 million to all the businesses not only on the parade route, but to the island and the general economy as well.

The boat parade and Irish concert will be on Saturday, March 12, followed the next day by the traditional parade on March 13.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.