Little girl making big impact in Savannah homeless community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s hardly a day off at the Emmaus House in Savannah.

“Monday through Friday we provide meals, laundry and shower services,” said Emmaus House executive director Ariana Berksteiner.

Which of course, takes a lot of hands to make happen.

“Right now, we actually have an amazing volunteer team,” said Berksteiner.

From SCAD Serve, to local churches, staff, “and we’ve got Bethany.”

Bethany Moultry is not your ordinary 7-year-old.

“When I was 7, I was playing with Tamagotchi and losing them in the mud in my backyard. Bethany and I are very different people,” joked Berksteiner.

But to be fair, there’s not many people like Bethany.

“I think they’re surprised to see someone so young make such a big difference,” Bethany said.

See, not only is Bethany here volunteering, the bags she’s handing out were her idea.

“I was driving with my mom and I saw a homeless person beside the road,” Bethany recalled, “and I wanted to help them.”

So, two years ago, at just 5 year’s old, she created Bethany’s Happy Bags.

“Little kids can make a difference!” Bethany said.

The bags are filled with water, snacks, socks, hygiene products and more like notes.

“We use little notes like, ‘life is tough but so are you.’” Bethany reads.

But perhaps the most important thing Bethany hopes to hand out, is a reminder.

“They aren’t alone. They’re not the only ones who think about them, there’s other people who care and think about them.”

A little girl making a big difference.

“She’s got my vote. She needs to run for president because she’s on the right track. She’s taking over the world, that’s it, she’s amazing,” said Berksteiner.

But taking over the world may have to wait, because for now, Bethany only has one goal in mind.

“I don’t want to stop until there’s no more homeless people,” said Bethany.

A goal she’s getting closer to, one bag, at a time.

So far, Bethany has given out 3,200 happy bags, but she hopes to double that number this year.

If you’d like to help her reach that goal by donating items to her bags you can visit her Facebook page here and find the link to her Amazon Wish List.

