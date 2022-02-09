Sky Cams
McDonald’s Shamrock Shake to return, along with official color code

The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is heading back to McDonald's in a couple of weeks.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - It’s almost that time of year again. The Shamrock Shake is almost here.

McDonald’s will start selling its minty Saint Patrick’s Day-themed milkshake on Feb. 21.

The sweet treat has been a fan favorite since it debuted more than 50 years ago in 1970.

McDonald’s is also bringing back the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry it first introduced in 2020.

If just getting a Shamrock Shake isn’t enough for you, the fast-food giant also released the official color code for the unmistakable green hue of its shake.

It’s #cbf2ac.

Now you can get your fingernails pained Shamrock green or get your local hardware store to mix up a gallon of Shamrock paint for you.

As for how they get the milkshake that color, you probably don’t want to know.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

