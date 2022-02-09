Restaurant owner expects golf carts to bring more business

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A small change in the speed limit on a main road in Shellman Bluff is having a big impact for one restaurant.

Keys North Market and Grill Owner Bill Marcie says the new ordinance should make all the difference as they gear up for a busy summer season.

While the restaurant doesn’t look crowded in the early afternoon on a weekday, Marcie says that’ll soon change. Last week, the McIntosh County commission reduced the speed limit on the portion of Shellman Bluff Road in front of the restaurant to 35 miles per hour. This makes it possible for people to drive their golf carts there, something Marcie says customers have been wanting.

“A lot of our customers were coming out here saying they’d love to be able to be on a golf cart, but they can’t because of the sign ordinances, then they’d have to drive, and they really don’t want to drive. They enjoy the summer time and being on their golf carts and being able to jump around from place to place. So, it made it difficult for them, because you’d get a ticket if you drove out this way,” said Bill Marcie, Keys North Market and Grill.

He explains their busy season typically begins with St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Marcie says he hopes it’ll also bring new customers out to the restaurant.

