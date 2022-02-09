Sky Cams
Planning underway for the rodeo’s return to Statesboro

By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Ag Arena has become the rodeo’s home. They’re expecting plenty of people and excitement and the chance to help the community.

Members of the rodeo company were in town Thursday to meet with members of the Kiwanis Club to discuss logistics and get their plans ready for April. They’re excited after hosting the two day rodeo here at the arena last year.

The same rodeo group has been coming to Statesboro for this for more than a decade and they say it’s among their favorite stops of the year.

“We work with so many groups all around the country. The Kiwanis Club here does so much in the community, with the children,” said Danny Hedrick, with the Hedrick Rodeo Co.

The ticket sales and other money raised through the rodeo go into a range of causes in the community from helping children’s programs and scholarships all the way to families and senior citizens.

They’ll be counting down to April 22 and 23 when the rodeo packs this arena for the weekend.

