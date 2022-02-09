Sky Cams
Savanah flower shop preparing for Valentine’s Day

By Sean Evans
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the Society of American Florists, more flowers are purchased on Valentine’s Day than any other holiday in the U.S.

And with the demand up going into this weekend, many florists around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are preparing for the holiday rush.

Like a lot of other industries, the folks at John Davis Florist say their business isn’t immune to the impact of supply chain issues.

That means it may be a little harder for your local florists to get ahold of some types of flowers. And prices for the flowers they get from suppliers are also going up. John Davis Florist says they’re still trying to work with customers to give them what they’re looking for this Valentine’s Day without a hefty price change though.

As for timing, a sign in the window here reminds those passing by that they have less than a week until the day, and the shop recommends you order sooner than later if you want the cream of the crop from their selection. John Davis Florist says they’re not sure what kind of lingering effects pandemic will have on deliveries this year, but they’re doing their best to anticipate the demand.

“We anticipate from the year before, and we kind of match that in our orders. And the wholesaler guarantees me that he’s going to take care of me if I need more,” said Connie Ross with John Davis Florist.

A lot of shops will be open on Monday if you’re really a procrastinator, John Davis Florist included. They say their door will be open for walk-ins, and a good selection for customers to choose from.

