Savannah City Council to consider renewing Clean Team Litter Removal Program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council will consider renewing a partnership with a local nonprofit to help keep the city clean on Thursday, and give more people job opportunities in the process.

WTOC talked with that nonprofit about what’s called the Clean Team Litter Removal Program, and how its improving the lives of those who participate.

Renewing this contract will help the city hit two strategic plan goals. That’s reestablishing and preserving neighborhoods, and providing soft skills and workforce training to the underemployed and unemployed.

The Clean Team Litter Removal Program has been a partnership between the city and Union Mission since 2019.

Since then, about 50 people have been able to join the program, working for a paycheck that helps them build up savings to get into a more stable housing situation. Union Mission’s President and CEO says the program also focuses on helping those who are homeless develop workforce skills while also giving them access to healthcare services.

“The wraparound services we provide at Union Mission, with mental health counseling, and clothing and transportation...they’re all things that we do...are all focused on getting people in stable housing. That’s what it’s all about at the end of the day,” said Michael Traynor, President and CEO of Union Mission.

City staff is recommending approval of the grant of up to $140,000 for the program. Again, city council will decide in a vote on this at Thursday’s 2 p.m. meeting.

