Top Teacher: Karen Davis

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - She grew up in Baxley and is sharing her love of music with her students in her hometown.

Karen Davis is teaching her music tech class at Appling County High School how to set up for a concert.

“We’re learning how to run sound systems, make their own songs, create their own arrangement of songs everything,” she said.

In addition, Davis also teaches the show choir.

“I have enjoyed working with the kids, we have so much talent. and to see that talent come alive is just exciting. Whenever they come off stage and they are smiling, because they know they worked hard and did their job and I love that,” Davis said.

Her love is music, but she also loves teaching her students things they can be good at.

“Maybe you don’t want to be a teacher, maybe you don’t think you can be a performer, but there are other avenues in music out there, other ways to make a living with something you love,” Davis said.

Davis tries to encourage her students to try to get out of their comfort zone and give them support for their effort.

“So many times, I see that a lot of them are just afraid to try, afraid to put themselves out there. But whenever you encourage them, tell them, no you are doing great, then you see that happen and it’s beautiful,” she said.

