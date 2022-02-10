Sky Cams
Charges dropped in I-16 crash that killed Savannah officer in 2018

Officer Anthony Christie (Savannah Police Dept.)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An update on a highway crash that killed a Savannah police officer in 2018.

According to documents posted by the Chatham County courts, all charges against Charles Livingston are dropped. Livingston had been charged with vehicular homicide for the death of Savannah Police Department Officer Christie.

Christie was sitting in his parked police car on I-16 as part of traffic control for a separate wreck.

Livingston’s vehicle crashed into Christie’s police car, killing Christie on the scene.

Prosecutors sent a notice to the judge that they did not think the charges could be proven and that the case should be dropped. The charges were dismissed in the last month.

Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
