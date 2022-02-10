Sky Cams
Chatham County Commissioners receive update on American Rescue Plan Act money

Rolled money graphic.(WLUC photo)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners got an update this morning on where the county stands regarding their American Rescue Plan Act money.

Last year the county received just over $28 million in ARPA funds and spent months figuring out the best ways to allocate it. Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis says right now around $15 million of that lump sum has been allocated.

Ellis says staff are still working to develop their plan for the remaining funds, which needs to be approved on the federal level first.

In addition, he says projects that the APRA funds will pay for include things like infrastructure, drainage and sewage, public health, and broadband expansion.

“The funds have gone for drainage and sewage. It has gone for small business help. It has gone for rent and utilities assistance. We have done a good job so far of using them the way we were told and giving them the reports, so therefore we’ve been offered more money.” Ellis said.

Ellis says the funds are also helping the courts get rid of their judicial caseload backlog.

In May, the county says they’ll receive the second allotment of ARPA funding. It’ll be the same amount as they received the first time, which is just over $28 million.

