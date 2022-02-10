Cool morning followed by a beautiful afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s not quite as cool this morning, but temperatures are still in the low to mid 30s across our inland communities.

Most of us will stay above freezing with temperatures closer to the mid to upper 30s at daybreak. Sunshine is back with us once again Thursday, helping warm us to the mid 60s already by lunchtime.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 2.1′ 9:38AM I 5.9′ 3:27PM I 1.6′ 9:42PM

Afternoon highs top out in the upper 60s away from the coast, with some inland areas briefly reaching the lower 70s. Thursday evening won’t be too cool, with mid 60s during the evening commute and 50s after sunset.

This gradual warmup continues into the weekend! Mostly sunny skies will be overhead Friday and Saturday with highs near 70 degrees.

We will have a front move through late Saturday into early Sunday, bringing in our next chance of rain with it. Most of us won’t see much rain, but there is a better chance south of the Altamaha River late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Cooler air moves in behind the front with highs only reaching the lower 60s on Sunday. Valentine’s Day looks great if you have plans! The morning will be chilly lows near freezing for our inland communities and mid 30s around Savannah. Afternoon highs will only be in the mid 50s and 40s around during date night.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

