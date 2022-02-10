Covid vaccine event this Valentine’s Weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center, Healthy Savannah/YMCA of Coastal Georgia, and the Georgia Department of Health Coastal Health District will be hosting a Valentine’s Vaccination Event.

“Covid vaccines are one of the most important medical breakthroughs in recent history.” said Dr. Bonzo Reddick, chair of the Department of Community Medicine, and a professor in the Community Medicine and Family Medicine departments at Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah.

This event will take place Feb 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center, 5 Mall Way located behind Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah.

“Almost all of the hospitalizations and deaths from COVID are in people who have not received the vaccine,” Reddick said.

According to the CDC, the vaccine is a safer way to build protection from Covid.

The event will feature food trucks, N-95 mask giveaways, and other door prizes. Adults who get vaccinations can be entered into prize drawings.

No appointments are necessary, and this event will be held regardless of weather conditions.

For more information, contact Jamar Frink at 912-495-8887 or jfrink@jclewishealth.org.

