Evans Co. Charter School System gets rid of mask mandate, stops contact-tracing

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Evans County Charter School System is getting rid of its mask mandate.

The school board made that decision Thursday afternoon. The district says it also will stop contact-tracing.

School officials still recommend students who are exposed or test-positive isolate for at least five days - and only return when they are asymptomatic.

These new rules go into-effect on Friday.

