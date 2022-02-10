Evans Co. Charter School System gets rid of mask mandate, stops contact-tracing
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Evans County Charter School System is getting rid of its mask mandate.
The school board made that decision Thursday afternoon. The district says it also will stop contact-tracing.
School officials still recommend students who are exposed or test-positive isolate for at least five days - and only return when they are asymptomatic.
These new rules go into-effect on Friday.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.