Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Fighter jet from Luke AFB in Arizona crashes; pilot safe

The Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at...
The Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at Luke Air Force Base.(Gray News, file)
By Arizona's Family staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A fighter jet flying from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona crashed in an unoccupied area Thursday. The pilot safely ejected.

Government contractor Airborne Tactical Advantage Company said in a statement to Arizona’s Family that its Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at the base.

The jet went down in the Buckeye area about 15 miles north of the base, and the Federal Aviation Administration place a 5-mile flight restriction in the area for 24 hours.

ATAC stated the cause of the crash was being investigated.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
Savannah officers rescue drowning woman who jumped from bridge
One acquitted, two reach pleas in 2019 fatal shooting at Sam’s Club
One acquitted, two reach pleas in 2019 fatal shooting at Sam’s Club
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
A file photo of a man in handcuffs.
Ga. sheriff’s office offering ‘Valentine’s package’ for an ex you know is wanted
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

Chatham County Commissioners receive update on American Rescue Plan Act money
Chatham County Commissioners receive update on American Rescue Plan Act money
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and...
Judge restores protections for gray wolves across much of US
Students are evacuated off the campus at Cardozo Education Campus after a reported bomb threat...
DC high schools receive bomb threats for 3rd straight day
Justin Stephens (Source: CCSO)
Suspect takes plea deal in 2018 homicide case on Savannah State’s campus