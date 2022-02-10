Free tax help at the Beaufort Public Library

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Tax season is in full swing and one Lowcountry nonprofit has partnered with Beaufort County to help people out with the headaches that come with it.

The Beaufort Public Library is one of five sites in the county offering free tax help to those who qualify until the middle of April.

“It’s a valuable asset to the community in the sense that we offer free tax preparation to those with low to moderate income, those who are 60 years or older, have disabilities or English is a second language,” United Way of the Lowcountry volunteer program coordinator, Sherry Halphen said.

The program from the United Way of the Lowcountry just started at the beginning of the month, and she says the charity’s team of volunteers has already helped around 100 people.

“We do have a lot of committed volunteers that have been with the program. Some have been there 20 years, longer than the program itself with United Way and then we have a lot of new people,” Halphen said.

Each of the five sites where this help is available have different hours and days of operation. For more information, please click here.

