Front Porch hosts drive-through BBQ event for police officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A barbeque all put on all to thank the brave men and women who protect our community every day.

The Front Porch hosted the drive-thru event for all on-duty police officers Thursday in Savannah. They got a hot meal, dessert and more.

The Front Porch is a community-based risk reduction program that identifies children and families who are at risk of becoming involved with the Juvenile Court System.

“We try to use a lot of methods in trying to dissuade children that are low risk but high needs to come through our doors and get linked with services,” Front Porch director Anne Robinson said.

The Front Porch opened its doors in 2019. And since then, officials say they have served over 800 families.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.