Georgia builder elected 2022 chairman of National Association of Home Builders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah-based home builder will lead an association of America’s homebuilders.

Jerry Konter, founder of Konter Quality Homes, has been elected chairman of the National Association of Home Builders.

Konter’s firm has built more than 2,200 homes and 800 apartments throughout the Savannah area.

The National Association of Home Builders represents more than 140,000 members working in homebuilding, remodeling, property management, and other areas of housing construction trades.

