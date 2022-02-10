GSP investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on Hwy. 17, near Wright Ave.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Chatham County.

It happened Wednesday night on Highway 17 near Wright Avenue in the northbound lane.

The pedestrian who was hit by the car died at the scene. GSP says the driver involved stayed at the scene. No arrests have been made.

