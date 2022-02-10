Sky Cams
GSP investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on Hwy. 17, near Wright Ave.

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Chatham County.

It happened Wednesday night on Highway 17 near Wright Avenue in the northbound lane.

The pedestrian who was hit by the car died at the scene. GSP says the driver involved stayed at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

