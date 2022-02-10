Latest scam posing as fraud prevention at your local bank

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Bank fraud and cybercrime seem to get more rampant and more sophisticated by the hour. One of the latest tricks has the crooks pretending to be the people you know and trust with your money.

It starts with a call from a number you recognize.

“We’re from so-and-so bank and we know you have some fraud on your account, and we want to help protect you,” said Chad Wiggins, a Market President for Synovus.

Wiggins says Synovus and other banks have had customers targeted by scammers. They tell the customer they need to confirm an account number, a pin code or login usernames or passwords.

“They can then log in like they’re you and can then transfer money,” Wiggins said.

Within minutes, they can wipe out your entire balance. He says banks must sometimes contact customers about fraud, but.

“We have your account info. We’re looking at where the fraudulent event happened. We’ll know that information,” Wiggins said.

He says the scam often catches people who recognize how serious fraud can be but might be so busy they don’t realize they’re falling for one.

Wiggins says if you get a call like this, ask them as many questions as they ask you. If it doesn’t make sense, hang up and call your bank immediately.

