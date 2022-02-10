More historical artifacts found in the Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More historical items are being discovered in the Savannah River.

A total of 15 canon have been found in the river. Archaeologists pulled 12 of them out of the water last month. The discovery began in 2021, when a dredge unexpectedly sucked up three iron guns.

“It was a surprise. They thought dredging had occurred in this area several times and it was clear that it had, but none of these materials have ever been brought up before,” Andrea Farmer said.

Rare relics from an important period in early Georgia history rose from the Savannah River in January 2022.... Posted by Savannah District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Archeologists believe the cannons are from more than one ship.

The cannons are now in storage for preservation. Researchers say they will continue to study them to learn more about where they came from.

