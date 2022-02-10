Palmetto Animal League holds free shot clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is the goal of the Palmetto Animal League to reduce the number of pet surrenders due to financial hardship. This weekend, they are getting help doing that.

PAL will use a special grant they recently received to hold a free pet-vaccination clinic Saturday from 1-3 p.m. so that anyone who needs to can get their pet’s shots

Sally Dawkins is PAL’s Adoption Coordinator, she joined Morning Break to provide more information about the event.

