Pandemic funding sets up SCCPSS for technology use into the future

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we head into year three of the coronavirus pandemic, the classrooms in Savannah-Chatham school system have still made some changes to make sure every child has access to instruction. Even after the pandemic comes to an end, there are some things they don’t plan to change.

District leaders say this is always where they had hoped to go, learning beyond just inside of the classroom walls, but the pandemic really accelerated that process to be here already.

Throughout the last 2 years of the pandemic, several programs from the federal level targeted parents and school systems with funding to add technology and support remote learning. The district has been able to purchase thousands of devices and wireless hotspots. They also purchased course content online and plan to keep taking advantage of their new technology well past the end of the pandemic.

“We see now what a classroom looks like, it is more of a blended learning environment where students are in school 5 days a week, however if you are absent you can still continue to learn,” said David Feliciano, the district’s chief data and accountability officer. “We want to minimize the disruption to the teaching and learning process by taking advantage of both worlds, face to face and online.”

To make sure they are still encouraging technology in all classrooms, the district created e-learning days within the instructional calendar year. During those days students will be working online and their participation counts as attendance for the day.

Since the use of technology is still part of their every day routine, even when back in the classroom, the Affordable Connectivity Program is still providing families with help to afford internet access, if you quality, it might even be at no cost.

