Port Wentworth city manager resigns

FILE PHOTO - Port Wentworth city hall
FILE PHOTO - Port Wentworth city hall(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city manager in Port Wentworth has stepped down.

Edwin Booth made the announcement during Wednesday night’s city council meeting. It happened in a heated argument between him and the Mayor Pro-tem.

“The council actually runs the city and that’s how our new form of government is.”

“I object to that. Not even close,” Booth responded. “Right now, I am going to tell that I tendered my resignation as of the 27th of January after that last council meeting.”

Right after Booth left the meeting, some city council members remarked that they didn’t receive an official letter from Booth.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on any new developments.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

