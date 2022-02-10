Sky Cams
River Street Sweets prepares for Valentine’s Day rush

By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Valentine’s Day is almost here. A time for you to spoil that special someone - a friend, family member or even yourself!

Several businesses in our area are expecting a big rush this weekend with last minute shoppers looking for that perfect gift.

Morning Break went to River Street Sweets, the iconic Savannah candy store dating all the way back to the 70s. We’re at the Habersham Village location which has a little bit more of a local vibe.

This store sells more than $30 million dollars’ worth of pralines every year, and they have so much more than that.

Kelley Cale, River Street Sweets director of marketing, joined Morning Break to talk about just how busy they expect to be over the next few days.

