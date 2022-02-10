Savannah City Council to discuss St. Patrick’s Day plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, the Savannah City Council will discuss the possible changes to St. Patrick’s Day for the first time since the mayor made the announcement 2 weeks ago.

The city council will discuss the plans for St. Patrick’s Day during their workshop session at noon on Thursday. However, it is just a discussion, they will not actually vote on the proposed changes until their meeting in 2 weeks.

The proposed changes would prohibit out-of-town motor coaches from requesting permits to park within the festival zone. It also would prohibiting on-street permits in the festival zone, meaning that all financial transactions must occur on the property of the business.

Proposed changes also include extending the festival zone to Victory Drive. However, there will also be no wristband purchases required this year which means all alcohol sellers in the festival zone would need to check IDs for every purchase.

For businesses that could be now included in the new zone, like Starland Yard, they hope to cater to locals and families stopping by after the parade and give their business a good boost.

“I think this is something that sort of piggy backs with a changing Savannah so you have more local businesses, more hospitality businesses down below the park that are benefiting from this,” said Ava Pandiani, the general manager at Starland Yard. “I mean that is a huge day that we normally weren’t seeing a ton of businesses from directly and having the festival zone extended definitely would be helpful opportunity for us.”

Pandiani says not only would the extension of the festival zone help their business, but if vendors like food trucks are not allowed in the zone, Starland Yard also sees another benefit as they plan to offer food trucks on their property.

All of those possible changes are just for St. Patrick’s Day itself on March 17, but again, it is just a proposal. We will hear thoughts from council members for the first time on Thursday and then council will vote on those changes at their next meeting on February 24.

