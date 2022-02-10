Savannah City Council discusses proposed changes to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council heard more details on some proposed changes to this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day celebration.

A committee of tourism and business leaders as well as city leaders presented council with three changes to consider and eventually vote on at the next meeting.

Here’s a look at the first recommendation, and that is to expand the to go cup zone. If adopted, and again this would only be for Saint Patrick’s Day, new boundaries would be the Savannah River to Victory Drive, and the Talmadge Bridge/Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard to the Truman Parkway.

“So, I want people…two things: number one, I want businesses in Savannah to rethink St. Patrick’s Day. If you’re not in the downtown district, think about how you can participate in St. Patrick’s Day. It doesn’t just have to be about downtown. That’s the first thing,” said Susan Broker, with Special Events, Film and Tourism with the City of Savannah.

Broker says this year that might look like businesses offering specials for the holiday. She added the second consideration is how expanding the to-go cup zone could affect more residential areas.

One St. Patrick’s Day committee member says they’re open to making tweaks depending on feedback they hear over the next two weeks.

“This has been an open process since the beginning. And the great thing is, is the folks that are there on the committee typically represent hundreds of and thousands of others. So, a lot of that feedback has already been taken in the cycle. And of course, we’ll talk through whatever concerns folks have,” Tourism Leadership Council President/CEO Michael Owens.

One business owner in the Starland District says the city experimented with a to-go cup zone in the area twice before, and both times were a success.

“During the test I didn’t see any of the things I thought would happen, like trash or people coming into the bar with outside alcohol. I didn’t see any of that. And it definitely impacted our sales in a positive way,” Two Tides Brewing Co. owner Liz Massey said.

And Massey says she’s in favor of the city trying the expansion this year for Saint Patrick’s Day.

“It definitely made, to me at least, this neighborhood a more enjoyable place to be, especially when the weather is nice. People can come in, grab a drink if they if they weren’t quite finished with it, they could leave and walk to their next destination, walk to their Air BnB,” Massey said.

Not everyone on council was on board with the idea today. Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter shared her concerns about the timing of the expansion and the city’s ability to police the zone.

“I think this is the absolute worst time to extend this and test it. A better time to extend it and test it would be outside of Saint Patrick’s Day where we have more of a litmus test of what this means to our locals, as opposed to the thousands of people who will be visiting here,” Gibson-Carter said.

“If we’re going to pilot it, that’s the time to pilot it. Because we have the law enforcement resources in the streets. And in decentralizing the activity, we’re also decentralizing the presence. So that means our presence now is expanded beyond downtown,” Mayor Van Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson also noted the officers from surrounding agencies that come in to help out.

The other two recommended changes are suspending permits for entertainment, alcohol and food sales in public spaces and not allowing out-of-town buses to park in the expanded zone from March 17 to March 20.

