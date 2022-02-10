Sky Cams
Savannah tire store owner sentenced to more than 10 years for distributing meth

MGN Online
MGN Online
By Danielle Lee
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The owner of Anderson’s Tire Shop in Savannah has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after being found guilty of distributing meth.

The U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker fined 49-year-old Reginald Anderson $5,000 and ordered him to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.

Anderson was indicted after he sold meth to multiple informants back in 2018.

A witness said that Anderson asked for sexual favors in exchange for narcotics.

“This defendant’s methamphetamine trafficking activities posed a significant threat to the quality of life in Savannah and elsewhere,” said Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division.

In addition, witnesses testified that the meth Anderson was selling was nearly 100 percent pure “ice.”

“‘Meth’ is not only volatile and toxic, but it destroys families, communities and lives. Because of the collective effort between DEA and its law enforcement partners, Reginald Anderson will no longer be able to distribute this toxic drug.” Murphy said.

Anderson has multiple prior criminal convictions for drug trafficking, violence, and illegal possession of firearms.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

One acquitted, two reach pleas in 2019 fatal shooting at Sam's Club
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife's grave
