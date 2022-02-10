Savannah weightlifting community mourns loss of 2x Olympian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -As the winter Olympics charge on, our community is mourning an Olympian of our own: Oscar Chaplin III a two-time summer Olympian.

Chaplin died suddenly at his home Saturday. He was 41-years-old.

Michael Cohen, a former Team USA Olympic weightlifting coach put his legacy best: “Ain’t too many two-time Olympians in the city of Savannah.”

Chaplin represented Team USA in weightlifting in the 2000 and 2004 Olympic games.

A 1998 graduate of Jenkins High School, he holds multiple All-Time junior and senior American records.

“I worked with Oscar all the way up and through his success as a junior athlete, where he won the Junior World Championships- the last American male to win the Junior World Championships, and then when he made it to 2000, and again in 2004 Olympic teams,” Cohen explained.

Cohen, who is also a former Olympian, said he considered Chaplin more like a son.

“Oscar was a very quiet individual. He didn’t get excited very often. He stayed cool, calm and collected. He was very much in to working with everybody- even as an athlete, he took his time to work with other people, and you must understand, when he came along he was a sensation,” Cohen recalled. “I mean, he was the the single best male weightlifter in the United States.”

Cohen said Chaplin was deeply religious and loved his family dearly and enjoyed life.

He believes that his former athlete would want to be honored by his mantra.

“Give everything you had. You know, if you want to be successful, if you want to be the best you can be, work your technique, work your positions, listen, and you can go as far as you want to go,” Cohen said.

Once Chaplin retired from competition, he returned to the sport as a coach, making his way back home to Savannah a few years ago.

Cohen estimates through his career of working with athletes, Chaplin impacted thousands of weightlifters, leaving his legacy for the next generation.

At this time, funeral arrangements have not been made.

