Voter rolls to be discussed at Tybee Island council meeting

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island city council meets Thursday night and one of the items on the agenda has sparked a lot of talk among residents.

Some residents say they’ve been looking into voter laws that affect the unique population of the island. Council-woman Nancy DeVetter is scheduled to discuss this and the city says it’s a topic they don’t take lightly.

“We want to make sure that everybody has the right to vote and that they’re abiding by all state, federal and local law on how they go about voting,” Mayor Shirley Sessions.

For several weeks, Mayor Shirley Sessions says the topic surrounding the island’s voter rolls has been brought to her attention on numerous occasions. This is because residents like Mack Kitchens say they want to see the voter lists updated since some residents have come and gone.

“Those challenges have been brought up. They’re still on the roll,” said resident Mack Kitchens.

Mayor Sessions says Tybee has challenged people in the past and that the last time the city worked with county elections officials to do an in-depth purge was in 2019.

“We are working with the Secretary of State’s Office right now. We are working with the Chatham County Board of Elections right now,” Mayor Sessions said.

Kitchens says purging the voter rolls is just one of his concerns. Defining who is a resident and ensuring only residents can vote is another. They say they want to know more about the rules for instances like when people own property on the island but live somewhere else.

“We are not challenging people. What we are asking is what the laws are,” Kitchens said.

Mayor Sessions says even though the city plays only a small part in the cleanup of the voter roll and the laws surrounding residency, fair voting is a top priority of the city.

“I appreciate the fact that citizens care enough about their community and about voting, but I think, following the process that’s set forth to do it right.”

We are going to follow up with city staff Friday about how Thursday night’s discussion unfolds and check with the boards of elections and registrars in Chatham to get their take on the talks.

