World Series trophy making stop at Georgia Southern baseball game

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The World Series trophy will not only appear in Savannah on St. Patrick’s Day. It will also be at a Georgia Southern University baseball game in Statesboro.

The March 22 stop in Statesboro at J.I. Clements Stadium is part of a 151-stop tour across Georgia and the region.

The Atlanta Braves captured the title and are excited to share it with fans across Braves Country.

Please click here to view more stops.

