World Series trophy making stop at Georgia Southern baseball game

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The World Series trophy will not only appear in Savannah on St. Patrick’s Day. It will also be at a Georgia Southern University baseball game in Statesboro.

The March 22 stop in Statesboro at J.I. Clements Stadium is part of a 151-stop tour across Georgia and the region.

The Atlanta Braves captured the title and are excited to share it with fans across Braves Country.

