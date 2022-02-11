Sky Cams
200 Club of the Coastal Empire holds 2022 Valor Awards

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire’s Valor Awards is all about honoring our everyday heroes.

The annual dinner and awards ceremony brought first responders and supporters together at the Charles Morris Center in Savannah on Thursday night.

The 200 Club honored one firefighter, Jeremy Kemp of the Savannah Fire Department, and one officer, Peter Suppa of the Savannah Police Department.

The club’s president says they’re both celebrated for not hesitating to risk their lives for citizens in danger.

“As an organization that’s used to responding to tragedy, this is the one time that we really get to bring the community together, recognize those acts of heroism and celebrate it here tonight,” said Mark Dana, President and CEO of the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire.

The club says the possibility to get injured or killed on the job is a risk every day, so they honor those who made that sacrifice.

