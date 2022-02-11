America’s Second Harvest expanding operations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happening in the coming weeks, one local nonprofit will begin the process of upgrading their operations to serve even more families in the Coastal Empire.

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is doubling their warehouse and kitchen space and moving their headquarters from Savannah’s east side to Chatham Parkway.

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has outgrown their footprint.

“As you can see in the background, our kitchen is at max capacity,” said Executive Director Mary Jane Crouch.

Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director for the nonprofit, says limited kitchen space limits the number of meals they can get out into the community for those who need them most.

“We do around 45-hundred meals every day for children during the week that are at-risk of hunger. We do them through schools, community centers, faith-based organizations. We have a waiting list for people who want those meals, and to be able to make sure children are getting access to food.”

Crouch says the new facility on Chatham Parkway will double their kitchen space, in addition to doubling warehouse space and creating more loading docks for trucks. A closer location to the interstate will also be a more convenient drop-off spot for food donations.

“A lot of times people will call us and say I just got a pallet of something refused, can I drop it off at your food bank. And we go sure, we would love to have it. And then when they find out that we’re an hour off the interstate, they say we’re really sorry, we don’t have that kind of time...we’re going to keep going until we get to a food bank that’s closer to the interstate.”

The plan right now is to put contracts out for bid for construction in the coming weeks, and be in the new facility no later than the end of next year.

